COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight county music stars will perform in Coeur d'Alene for the Heart Strings Virtual concert.
The event is an acoustic story-telling concert featuring the style of a "Guitar Pull," a tradition in which a small group of musicians sit together on stage and share an intimate look inside their lives and the stories behind their music. Proceeds benefited the level of cancer care while expanding access for local cancer patients.
Craig Campbell and Bryan White return to the stage with Wade Hayes.
The concert begins at 7pm.
You can buy tickets to stream the event here.
