MOSCOW, Idaho. - November 13 marks a day of tragedy in the small, rural college town of Moscow, Idaho, as four University of Idaho (U of I) students were killed on Sunday.
“No one would have ever expected something like this to happen in Moscow," said Olivia Niemi, a junior at U of I.
Moscow is hidden in the Palouse between rolling hills. It is charming, quiet, and considered exceptionally safe, which makes this homicide all the more shocking.
The four students were all in their early 20s, just beginning their adult lives:
- Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA
- Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID
- Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ
- Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID
“It’s something that’s affecting everyone, no matter how close you knew them or not,” Niemi said. “We are all connected in the Vandal family, in one way or another. Everyone has their spot to make this community the way it is, and those four had a big part to play in that.”
Niemi is part of the student body government at U of I as the Director of Sustainability. She said she knew of the victims. While they weren't exceptionally close, she saw them around campus all the time.
With their deaths, she describes the energy on campus as melancholy, empty, sad.
“It makes a big impact, from not only going to classes and knowing I’m not going to see some faces that I've ran into before, but also to everyone else that is still here and has to live with this for the rest of their lives,” Niemi said.
Only in her third year of college herself, Niemi finds it tragic to have to grapple with reality that her fellow students will never be able to see their families again, have relationships, or go on more adventures—everything that life is worth living for.
“To know that lives were lost before they basically even started in college is so heartbreaking," Niemi said. "To realize that they were in their twenties, and this is the end for them."
Before Sunday’s tragedy, Niemi said she felt safe walking around campus and town late at night, never experiencing a problem. However, that sentiment has drastically changed, with life feeling flipped upside down at the University of Idaho.
Coming to a harsh reality that death and tragedy can make its way anywhere, even the rural town of Moscow.
“It’s a hard lesson to have to learn,” Niemi said.