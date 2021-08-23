"Everything is now gone... but the most important thing is my baby girl."
"I just miss her so much."
Kathy Scott can't hold back the tears as she looks back on what her and her family lost Sunday afternoon.
Three people killed when a house fire, determined to have been caused by a cigarette butt by the Spokane Fire Department, spread almost too quick to believe.
43-year-old David Hoffman, 39-year-old Joni Hoffman, and their 17-year-old daughter Sky Hoffman all tragically losing their lives.
"Anybody who would meet Sky Rose would just love her," Kathy says, remembering her granddaughter.
Joni's aunt, Janet Dalheim, trying to make sense of it all, saying that she'd trade places with her niece if she could.
"I just wish I could take her place," Janet says.
"But I wouldn't want that either. I wouldn't want to lose either one of you," a heartbroken Kathy responds.
Kathy says the the last thing she remembers telling her granddaughter goes to show how important it is to tell your family that you love them.
"Just remember to tell everybody that you love them," she says, "The last thing I remember telling my granddaughter Sky yesterday morning when she was going back up the stairs, after taking her dog for a walk, was I told her 'I love you, Sky!' and she said 'I love you grandma!'"
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to cover the family's funeral expenses.