SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures expected to rise and possibly reach the 100s, the National Weather Service has declared a heat advisory for our region.
The advisory will go into effect Tuesday, August 6, at noon and run through 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Heat-related illness will be possible, especially for people who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration, according to the National Weather Service.
Some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far are expected around the area Tuesday into Wednesday. High temperatures could possibly reach up to 105 degrees, with the hottest temps expected in the Columbia River Basin and Lewis-Clark Valley.
The advisory includes Spokane, Coeur d'Alne, Post Falls, Moscow, Lewiston, Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce, Anatone, Peola, Pullman, Rosalia, Moses Lake, Othello, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Omak, Nespelem, and Waterville.
The National Weather Service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water," The National Weather Service said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also recommends taking frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas if you have to do work outside.
Anyone who becomes overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded place. Call 911 in the event of heat stroke.