Temperatures continue to soar into the upper 90's and triple digits through the end of the week, with heat advisories and excessive heart warnings in place until 8 pm Friday. In addition to the dry hot conditions, there are isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms today in the NE mountains of Oregon and Central Idaho and tomorrow for the NE mountains of Washington and Northern Panhandle of Idaho. Of course lightning means the potential for new fire starts.
A cold front Friday will bring a slight cool down into the low 90's for the weekend and then low to mid 80's to start next week.
