SPOKANE, Wash. - A heat advisory has been extended and expanded around the Inland Northwest, now lasting an extra weekday.
The National Weather Service says the heat advisory was further extended to Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m for widespread temperatures in the upper 90's and some peaking in the low 100's Thursday. The Cascades were added to the advisory as well.
The area includes the Okanogan Valley, Wenatchee Valley, Waterville Plateau, Columbia Basin, Spokane area, Washington and Idaho Palouse, Coeur d'Alene area and the LC and Snake River Valleys.
The NWS also cites the potential for critical fire weather conditions behind the advisory. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in some areas this week late Wednesday and Thursday.
