Strengthening high pressure will allow daytime highs to soar back into the upper 90's and triple digits for the first half of the weekend. With that ridge firmly in place through the 7-day forecast, we will continue to see dry condition that will be breezy at times, with well above average temperatures that will hold in the mid 90's through at least next Thursday.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...In Washington, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains and Washington Palouse ZONEs. In Idaho, Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties and Lewiston Area ZONEs. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
Currently in Spokane
81°F
Sunny
81°F / 63°F
12 PM
84°F
1 PM
87°F
2 PM
89°F
3 PM
91°F
4 PM
92°F
