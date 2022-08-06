SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Spokane County and surrounding areas, beginning noon on Monday and lasting through 11 p.m. the next day.

At the same time, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place again for parts of Central and Southwestern Washington, with temperatures expected to rise between 100 and 109 degrees with a warm overnight high.

Areas affected include:

Grant County

Chelan County

Lincoln County

Douglas County

Omak

Asotin County

Garfield County

Lewis County (Idaho)

Other areas included in the heat advisory are the Northern and Central Panhandle, including:

Coeur d'Alene

Hayden

Wallace

Rathdrum

Moscow

Bonners Ferry

Nezperce

Kellogg

Sandpoint

Post Falls

Priest River

Portions of North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington are also advised, including:

Cheney

Colfax

Deer Park

Newman Lake

Chewelah

Rathdrum

Hayden

Kettle Falls

Rosalia

Pullman

Newport

Temperatures are expected to climb quickly, climbing up between the mid 90s and into the lower 100s in some areas. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day in most locations, so walk your pups early in the morning and ensure you and the pets are staying hydrated and cool!

Luckily, this is not expected to be a heatwave that lingers as it did last week, although it will stay quite warm over the next week. If you need a refresher on heat safety and resources, check out our article HERE!

Following the head advisory, thunderstorms and moderate wind with gusts between 20-30 mph. The dry heat followed by the potential for lightning strikes and a steady breeze creates the potential for rapid spread of new or existing wildfires, so be prepared with a fire evacuation plan, report any smoke you see, and know what to do if your area is affected by a wildfire!