A Heat Advisory has been issued to go into place at noon today as we are expecting to see daytime highs into the 90's and low 100's this week. This advisory will last through Thursday evening. With heat like this please make sure you are taking the proper precautions! You need to be drinking plenty of water, finding some AC and of course, never leaving kids or pets alone in the car. Today in Spokane we head into the mid 90's with clear skies, dropping into the low 60's overnight.
The sunshine is continuing tomorrow as temperatures continue to build. Winds tomorrow afternoon will be a bit breezy. For Spokane, gusts around 20mph are anticipated.
We continue to look for 90° all week long. In fact, I won't rule out the chance for us to hit the triple digits. By this weekend a cold front will drop us back into the 80's.
