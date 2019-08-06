Smoke will also be a nuisance once again, as several fires still burn across the region. Air quality is likely to fluctuate between moderate and unhealthy until at least Thursday. Just another reason to limit time spent outside.
Dangerous heat is once again expected across the Inland Northwest on Wednesday, as temperatures climb back near the triple-digits by Wednesday afternoon. Our heat advisory remains in place until 8PM on Wednesday, after which the hottest temperatures will start cooling down. Until then however, you will need to take precautions if you're spending lots of time outside. Drinking lots of water, and taking plenty of breaks to help prevent heat exhaustion.
After Wednesday we'll start to see a big shift in our weather pattern, eventually bringing relief from the heat by Friday. That cooler air will also come with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could reach the Spokane area by Friday night, then continue through Saturday. The trade-off is that temperatures will plummet to the low-70s by Sunday!
Hang in there, and stay safe!
-Blake