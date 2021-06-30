SPOKANE, Wash. - East Stoneman Road will be closed through the Fourth of July weekend due to damage caused by record-breaking heat.
Public Works has begun applying sand and water to the road to manage the distressed pavement and potholes caused by increased temperatures.
“Not only are we experiencing a triple-digit heat wave, but the longer it lasts the potential for more damage to our road surfaces is certainly a possibility,” Spokane County Public Works Maintenance Operations Supervisor Andy Schenk said. “Motorists can help preserve the pavement by not speeding. Asphalt may look solid, but it softens when temperatures rise and can be damaged by speeding or stop-and-start driving.”
The road is expected to be reopened on July 6. In the meantime, a detour is set up between Market Street and N. Argonne/Bruce Road.