Ridge of high pressure continues to drive daytime highs into the upper 80's today and mid to upper 90's tomorrow.
A strong cold front will barrel across the PNW Thursday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, cooler temperatures and strong winds
Fire Weather Watches are in place Thursday for the northern Columbia Basin, central Cascade Valleys and the Okanogan/Methow Valleys because of strong winds and the potential for elevated fire danger.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 70's Friday and then head right back
