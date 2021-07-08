OLYMPIA, Wash. - Record-smashing heat throughout Washington have proved to be the deadliest in recent years. Compared to 2020, the state has seen over 11 times as many heat-related deaths.
The Washington Department of Health reports 78 deaths as a result of the sweltering heat-wave, and they said we can expect to see increased temperatures in the future as climate change continues.
DOH numbers are likely not representing the true impact of increased temperatures, they said their numbers lag behind the reports of local counties and they haven't factored in "pending" deaths that await an official cause.
The heat has killed many, and many more have been hospitalized on its account. DOH said more than 2,000 heat-related emergency department visits have been reported by hospitals that transmit data to the state between June 25-July 1. This number is likely also conservative.
Right now, at least 20 heat-related deaths have been confirmed in Spokane County and with temperatures continuing well into the 90s, that number could keep rising.