SPOKANE, Wash. - With a heat wave moving through eastern Washington, hot temperatures can not only be uncomfortable, they can also be dangerous to people and pet's health.
High risk heat can especially be problematic for people who are heat sensitive and people without effective cooling or hydration.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both possibilities in high temperatures.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, dizziness, nausea, headache and fainting. To treat heat exhaustion, move the person to a cooler environment, remove unnecessary clothing, apply cool wet cloths and offer sips of water.
Symptoms of heat stroke include throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103 degrees and loss of consciousness. To treat heat stroke it's important to cool the person with whatever means available — put in a cool tub of water or a cool shower, spray with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin. In addition, call 911.