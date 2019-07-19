This should be the last of the cooler days that we have been seeing lately. Spokane daytime high is set in the mid 70's. While today is significantly less windy than the past couple of days we will continue to see breezy conditions at times. Even though we are mostly dry today, this afternoon we are tracking showers near Colville and Sandpoint, as well as seeing thunderstorm activity around Kalispell.
Tomorrow looks to be a sunny day with a light wind. Expect temperatures to be around 5-8 degrees warmer than today. Clear skies are anticipated for Saturday night.
Sunday is when the heat begins to hit with temperatures in the upper 80's/low 90's. Monday is expected to be hotter than Sunday. Tuesday temperatures look to remain in the 90's before a cold front arrives Wednesday dropping our temperatures to about normal for this time of year. Make sure you're staying hydrated during this heat wave!