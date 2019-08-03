Yesterday due to breezy conditions and thunderstorm activity we had the Red Flag warning in place, and fires did start in the area. Today it will be possible to see some of that smoke and haze outside, but on the bright side air quality is checking in as all good right now. Plenty of sunshine is expected today, so wear that sunscreen and reapply it! A lighter wind is anticipated for your Saturday especially compared to yesterday. Temperatures today are seasonal, into the upper 80's. Get out and about and enjoy it because tomorrow we are heating up!
Temperatures will reach into the low 90's with sunny skies in place. We are watching the area of high pressure in over the four corners as it builds and navigates closer. That high pressure will dominate our weather bringing what looks like the hottest temperatures of the year Monday through Wednesday. We could see temperatures up to 20° above normal before a cold front arrives at the end of the week.