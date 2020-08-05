Today is going to be a hot one as high pressure continues to build. We will look for daytime highs to be about a few degrees warmer than yesterday which should put us into the 90's in Spokane. We will expect to see temperatures drop into the mid 60's overnight.
Tomorrow a significant drop in temperatures is expected with the arrival of a strong cold front. We should top out in the low 80's. We will start to see the first hints of changes overnight with increasing clouds. The cold front will also bring breezy conditions with gusts reaching around 20-30mph as we head through the day. We will also have the chance to see some light showers and thunderstorms within those showers. The chance for lightning combined with the winds is raising fire concerns back through Central Washington where a Fire Weather Watch will be in place for the second half of the day.
