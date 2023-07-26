Leslie Lowe
A system off the Oregon/Washington coastline, as well as high pressure south in the four corners states will continue to strengthen through the end of the week bringing a slight chance for some limited showers and thunderstorms across the Northeast mountains of Oregon Thursday morning and then keeping an eye on the northern Cascades Thursday afternoon. 
 
Isolated thunderstorms will linger in the mountains through the weekend.  Otherwise, we are quiet and dry, with daytime highs that will head back into the upper 80's and 90's through the first half of next week.   
 

