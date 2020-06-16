Showers will become spotty as we make our way into the afternoon hours. We will expect to continue to see cloudy skies. The National Weather Service isn't ruling out the chance for some isolated thunderstorm activity near the Canadian border, but systems would not be expected to be severe. Temperatures today remain on the cool side, but we are moving in the right direction. Daytime highs are set for the low 60's. By tomorrow, temperatures will be closer to average and by this weekend we are back into the 80's!
Heating Up!
Grace Chapin
