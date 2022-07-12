MEAD, Wash. - Tuesday marked Day 2 of the Women's Military World Cup at Union Stadium in Mead. A gorgeous day for soccer, except for the rising temps across the region.
It got up to 95 degrees right in the middle of South Korea vs our neighbors in the North, Canada.
A total scorcher but it was even hotter on the turf field, up to 122 degrees.
Players from 10 different countries and 10 separate climates came to play grueling 90-minute games of soccer, but to say they were shocked about the heat is an understatement
"They were a little surprised about how hot it was here," Christian Livecchi, the Paramedic Captain for Spokane Fire District 9 said.
"It was hot," Bailey Toupin, who plays for Canada said.
"I didn't expect that," Javory Chaesty, who plays for France said.
Toupin from Canada, who is used to a more moderate climate, says the heat made everything more difficult.
"This was unlike anything I've ever played in or certainly not for a long time. Your mouth is dry from the get-go no matter how much you drink and how hydrated you feel so it definitely makes it feel a lot harder than it should," Toupin said.
The French team hit the field right after, nervous but ready.
TANA: Are you worried about the heat at all?
"Yeah, a little bit, my feet must be so burned," Chaesty said. "It's going to be hard but we play football for that."
Worried about heat exhaustion and heat stroke...
"We had a few players who were kind of at halftime starting to feel some of the effects so we just played it safe and made some subs at that time," Toupin said.
Players were reminded to drink a lot of sports drinks and water, with mandatory water breaks throughout.
"Our team and our trainer did a really good job of making sure we're cooling down with ice and having electrolytes as well as towels on our heads and stuff like that," she said. "But honestly, with 3 days of being here before starting competing, there's just no preparing your body is just not used to it yet."
"Leading up to it, you want to start drinking water ahead of time. If you get to a point where you're out here and you're getting thirsty, you're already kind of behind the 8 ball," Livecchi said. "Even if you're sitting down watching in the crowd, being hydrated is really important."
Muscle cramps are usually the first sign of dehydration and fatigue is usually the first sign of heat exhaustion, that's why EMS was waiting on the sidelines.
"To a point where they are getting heat stroke hopefully, we're going to catch them before that happens," he said.
Luckily EMS wasn't needed at the 3 p.m. Canada vs. South Korea game.
The Military Women's World Cup has games happening every day through next Friday, at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Union Stadium.
So, if you go, just remember to prepare for the heat.