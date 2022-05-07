SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire just after midnight on May 7 at a vacant northside house on east Lyons.
According to SFD, a security guard patrolling a row of empty residences called in the fire, and the first unit arrived on scene within four minutes. Heavy fire was seen on the backside of the home.
Firefighters were initially hindered by significant debris and waste in the yard, and while the structure was unoccupied, the previous tenants left substantial property in the building to an amount SFD described as 'hoarder-like conditions.' The building was also secured with plywood and padlocks, slowing the initial response. Several nearby witnesses reported hearing what sounded like chainsaws from the scene.
Despite these setbacks, firefighters employed aggressive efforts, attacking the flames and completing a search of the property. The fire was put out at 12:25 a.m., just 23 minutes from the time of the call.
No civilians nor fire crews were injured in the event, and a fire watch company remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the flames remained extinguished. Investigators were able to process the scene in daylight, although the cause remains under investigation at this time.