UPDATE:
According to Bonner County Sheriff's Deputies, a teenager was shot in the leg by a suspect.
Deputies said he will be okay and is in the hospital.
Deputies said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The shooter has not been found.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There are reports of heavy police activity in the area of Blanchard and Stoneridge in Sandpoint, Idaho Tuesday night.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office are asking residents to remain inside your homes and report suspicious activity to (208) 265-5525.
KHQ is at the scene and information will be updated as it is received.