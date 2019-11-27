SPOKANE, Wash. - There is a heavy police presence in Northeast Spokane near east Euclid Avenue and north Addison Street.
Photos given to KHQ by witnesses show the suspect's car crashed into the sidewalk with the back-end smashed in and several Spokane Police squad cars in the area.
You're asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.