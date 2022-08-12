There's heavy police presence right now at a standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's heavy police presence right now at a standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene.

Crews on scene told KHQ everybody in the area needs to stay inside and there's no threat to the public.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) told KHQ a verbal altercation escalated into a single shot being fired after a car broke down outside a home. SCSO said no people or cars were hit. The man is now inside the home and not cooperating with law enforcement. 

Crews are working to de-escalate the situation and are trying to get the man to exit the home. It's unclear right now if anybody else is inside.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

