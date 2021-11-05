SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is on the scene of a reported shooting in west Spokane Friday evening.
Details are scarce. Police have confirmed a shooting and ask the public to avoid the area near the Motel 6 on 1500 S. Rustle St.
UPDATE: Exchange of gunfire occurred between ATF agent and suspect involved in investigation. Spokane Police Department reports two people have been shot--an ATF agent and a suspect. No information on their conditions is present at this time.
Police are still looking for two more suspects involved in the case. They are believed to be armed. No description is available at the time.
Once they are able to lockdown the scene, SPD will take the lead on the investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.