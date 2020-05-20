Widespread rain today is leaving us with flooding concerns. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Okanogan River through Friday Afternoon. Flood Watches have been issued for rivers including the Coeur d'Alene River at Cataldo, the St Joe River at St Maries, and the South Fork Clearwater River at Stites as flood stages at those locations could be reached. An Areal Flood Watch is also in place for several locations that could see 1-2" of rain today, that does not include the Spokane area where we will expect 1/2-3/4".
This system could include thunderstorm activity which would only promote flooding concerns as heavy downpours would be possible. Latest model check in does indicate periods of heavy rain in Spokane as we head into drive time traffic this afternoon. Right now, it looks like the rain will not push out until the overnight hours. We will expect winds to kick up tonight too into the overnight hours. There is a Wind Advisory going into place at 2PM back through Central Washington. Tree limb damage and power outages will be possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.