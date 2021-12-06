SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - If you're planning on traveling over the pass today, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) wants you to pack the chains as they are seeing heavy snow on highway Monday morning.
Chains are required for vehicles without all-wheel drive going both ways right now and reports say there is compact snow and ice on the roadway.
Snow is still falling heavily but traffic appears to be moving with travel times only delayed 3-10 minutes.
WSDOT also reports some snow of Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles are prohibited and tractions tires advised.