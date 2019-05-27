Heber Hatchets Axe Throwing is opening its first venue in Washington, right here in Spokane, and just the third in the Pacific Northwest.
The location at 2015 N Division St. Suite B opens for business on Memorial Day (Monday, May 27) afternoon. Its original hours will be from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Fridays from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m.-11 p.m.
"Axe throwing has quickly become a great way to spend time with friends and family in Washington," the Heber Hatchets website reads. "This rugged sport tests your lumberjack skills and brings out your inner warrior in an age-old method of proving your skill with an axe."
Rates by the hour are $15/persion for 1-3 people, $12/person for 4-7 people, and $10/person for eight or more people. Reservations can be made for groups larger than 10 or for booking outside normal hours. A waiver must be signed to participate in axe throwing and closed-toed shoes are required.
"Safety is our No. 1 priority," the website reads. "You will be trained by one of our lumberjacks or lumberjills in the proper throwing technique. Follow the rules, and you won't need to worry."
Patrons are allowed to bring food into the venue, but alcohol is not served or allowed. Heber Hatchets says it is also working on getting axe throwing leagues started in the future. People are also welcome to spectate.
"This ancient activity is not only great for letting off steam and relieving stress—it’s also great for training your hand-to-eye coordination while providing some healthy competitive fun for you and your crew," A description reads. "Other target sports like archery and darts just can’t compare to the ultimate satisfaction of hurling these sharpened weapons at their mark. You’ll be hooked the first time you hear the blade hit in the wood!"
Heber Hatchets also has locations in Nevada, Utah, and Idaho - though the Spokane location will be the first in the Inland Northwest as Idaho's locations are in Pocatello and Rexburg.