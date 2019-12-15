COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Hecla Mining Co. and a union representing more than 200 workers have reached a tentative deal that could end a 2 1/2-year strike at the Lucky Friday Mine near Mullan, Idaho, according to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review.
The Coeur d'Alene-based company and United Steelworkers Local 5114 have been negotiating a deal since March 2017, when union members went on strike over proposed changes to work assignment,s health care benefits, vacation scheduling and bonus pay tied to silver prices.
The tentative agreement requires ratification by a majority of union members. It includes agreements on medical premium costs, an increase in wages and job assignments in training that would allow workers to receive raises as they increase skill sets, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.
The Spokesman-Review reached out to USW 5114, but they declined to comment. A post on the USW 5114's Facebook page indicates that "final drafts between the company and the union have to be passed between two sides and corrected as needed."
If the agreement is finalized between Hecla and the union, a ramp-up to full production at Lucky Friday is expected to take a year, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.
