Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that he is extending current security measures at the Capitol Campus through January 20, Inauguration Day.
Gov. Inslee said this move is following recommendations from the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington National Guard will continue to support WSP and temporary fencing will remain at the campus.
Read the full statement:
"Based on the recommendation of the Washington State Patrol, current security measures on the Capitol Campus will remain in place through federal Inauguration Day (Thursday, Jan. 20) due to evolving intelligence on security threats posed in all 50 state capitals following the violence in our nation’s capital, as well as recent illegal and dangerous actions associated with non-permitted events on our state’s Capitol Campus.
"The Washington National Guard will continue to support the security focused efforts of the Washington State Patrol and the temporary fencing that has been placed around the restricted area of the West Campus.
"These unfortunate, necessary security precautions could last longer, but we are hopeful that we will soon see political temperatures cool and threat levels come down, bringing a related easing of these restrictions.
"For public safety, many roads and trails will continue to be closed. Measures such as road closures and vehicle barricades support people's ability to peacefully assemble and express their freedom of speech in non-restricted areas without the concern of vehicles impacting their activity. These measures also preserve 24/7 emergency vehicle access.
"Buildings on the Capitol Campus, including the Legislative Building, have been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Law enforcement remains present to help ensure that all sides have the opportunity to legally exercise their free speech rights and peaceably assemble in non-restricted areas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.