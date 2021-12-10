Helena man arrested with meth and marijuana in Idaho

Idaho Falls, ID- A Helena man was arrested for trafficking drugs in Idaho.
Wesley V. Long, of Helena, was pulled over in Bingham County for making a lane change without signaling.
The Trooper stopped Long and in speaking with him, found evidence of drug use.
During a search of the vehicle, Troopers located several large bags of raw marijuana and three large baggies containing a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.
In all, four pounds of marijuana and nearly three pounds of meth were found.
Long is charged with Drug-Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Drug-Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In addition, Long was charged, with an Enhancement as a Persistent Violator.
"We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too," said Captain Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Idaho Falls.