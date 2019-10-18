HELENA- Sheriff Leo Dutton shared pictures of the soda bottle filled with washers, nuts, bolts and an unknown liquid that was thought of to be a homemade bomb Tuesday.
A call was made just before 8:30 am about a possibly unexploded device outside of Rossiter Elementary.
A release was sent out shortly after saying: An Improvised Explosive Device was found this morning on the Rossiter School playground. It detonated shortly after. Nobody was injured.
It was later found that the device was just a soda bottle filled with washers, nuts, bolts and an unknown liquid.
“Everything we were getting, we told you what we believed to be true,” said Dutton at a conference later that day, “If people were wondering, well, why didn’t you go up and look, there’s good reasons you don’t go up and kick a bomb, that’s what they thought it was.”
You can click through the gallery above to see the pictures of the bottle.
