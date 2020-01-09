KELLOGG, Idaho - More crews and a helicopter have been sent to search Wardner Peak at Silver Mountain Resort for a missing skier following an avalanche on Tuesday.

On Facebook, Coeur d'Alene Fire Department said they sent an additional six members up the mountain as well as an additional K9 unit to aid in search and rescue operations.

KHQ has also learned that a helicopter from Two Bear Air Rescue based in Whitefish, Montana has been sent to the area to aid in the search.

Silver Mountain was closed on Thursday, while the search for the missing skier takes place.

Two people were killed in the avalanche on Tuesday, 5 others were rescued.