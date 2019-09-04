A helicopter crash in the Snake River Saturday night is leaving Asotin County Sheriff's Office puzzled because the occupants that left the scene won't tell them what happened.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the Hughes 500 helicopter took off from Asotin, Washington and only made it a few hundred feet before crashing.
The sheriff's office and Nez Perce County deputies responded to the scene.
Witnesses say they saw two men leave the scene in a vehicle. The occupants were later identified as Lewis Weiss and Alexander Jobe.
Police asked Jobe for information about the crash but he refereed them to his lawyer.
Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown said, "Since they won’t talk to us, we don’t really know what the story is. That raises some red flags for us.”
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the investigation and have found no evidence a crime was committed.