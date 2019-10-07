Helicopter landing wheel stuck in roof of Chicago home

The mystery surrounding falling debris from the sky in a south Chicago suburbs is partially solved.
At least two wheels from a helicopter fell from the sky this past weekend.
One landed on a suburban home creating a giant hole.
"A wheel was coming through the ceiling of my bathroom, Linda Taylor Whitt said.
Linda Taylor Whitt and her daughter Crystal were shocked at what they found poking through the drywall of the master bathroom Saturday.
"We were kind of really surprised and kind of lost to what it was at first," Crystal Whitt said. "My sister was like I think it's a wheel? I'm like a wheel, from where?"
From a helicopter, flying overhead according to a spokesperson with the federal aviation administration who said it's likely a dolly wheel assembly.
Luckily, the family was out when it happened and not hurt, but they came home to a big mess.
"The water was coming in from the rain, there was debris all over everything and she was just screaming," Linda Taylor Whitt said.
"I looked out the window just to see you know and I noticed the other wheel was in my backyard," neighbor Kevin Moore said.
Two days later, Kevin Moore couldn't believe a second wheel had landed just feet from his house.
Moore considers himself lucky. So does Linda, despite significant roof damage.
The Chicago neighborhood is just a mile drive from the Lansing Municipal Airport.
"I've always said one of these days one of them planes is going to fly into this house. I've always said that. It didn't fly into this house it just dropped a wheel."
