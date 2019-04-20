Helicopter Lifts 65 HVAC units on new Amazon Building

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fast, free shipping, that's probably what comes to mind when you think of Amazon. Well, the crews that are working to get the new fulfillment building ready by Christmas in Airway Heights have the same mentality, work fast.
Saturday, a helicopter dropped 65 HVAC units on the new Amazon building. Operations like this, normally doesn't happen. Crews said most of the time they use cranes, but that's just how big this building is, that they had to call in the big guns. Crews also said by using a helicopter, it speeds up the project twice as fast.
Installing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in a building that's 600,000 sq. feet normally takes all day, but crews from McKinstry were able to get in just a few hours. While the building may be the size of 11 football fields, Amazon's Public Relations Manager, Shevaun Brown, said the fulfillment center isn't going to be for shipping big items.
"The type of items that we house there, they're smaller personal items. So games, house ware, school supplies, pet toys, anything that's smaller than a microwave, we'll house at this type of facility," Brown said.
Brown said this is also going to be a robotics building, and this kind of advanced technology will work alongside with associates.
"That's everything from bringing in inventory to the fulfillment center, and sorting in a way that we can find it, and then pick the orders and package them with care for our customers," Brown said.
The majority of jobs Amazon has open are fulfillment associates, but they also need people in HR, I-T, some technicians, or engineering and operations leaders. Brown said the building won't have these positions listed until a few months before the building is ready to open.
Brown said by having this building in the Spokane area, it would make deliveries even faster for people in the Inland Northwest, since the next closest fulfillment center is in Seattle.