SPOKANE, Wash. - Country music superstar Blake Shelton is coming to Spokane along with some special guests in early 2020.
Shelton, Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins will be at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the "Friends and Heroes 2020" tour.
“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” said Shelton. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the same artists, but we were able to work it out where we have the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina all coming back to do the exact same tour. We were only able to do a handful of shows last year, so we’re going to take the tour to different areas so that fans will get a chance to see what we did. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Arena box office, TicketsWest or by calling 800-325-SEAT.
