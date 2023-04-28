Leslie Lowe
Grab your sunglasses and your sunscreen and get ready to enjoy a beautiful weekend! 
The Inland NW will see plenty of sunshine and the daytime highs that jump into the 80's through the weekend.
 
This big warm up means many of you will be headed to one of our local lakes or rivers. Water temperatures are still in the 40's and rivers running high and fast, so please take extra caution and make sure to wear your life jacket!  
 
In addition, The NW Avalanche center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for the WA Cascades, Olympics and Mt. Hood through 6pm Saturday because of our warm up and changing conditions.  Please avoid any travel, hiking, snow shoeing or snowmobiling during this time. 
 

A system moving in overnight Sunday into Monday will bring increasing clouds and a few light showers and isolated thunderstorms to kick off this next week, and temperatures will cool briefly into the low 70's, before shooting back up into the upper 70's & 80's mid-week.   

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!