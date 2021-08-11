Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopping at River Park Square this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its U.S. tour by stopping at River Park Square this weekend.
Fans can look forward to enjoying treats and picking up limited-edition merch. Some of the items include:
- New pink Hello Kitty Cafe t-shirt
- New stainless Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos
- New hand-decorated cookie sets
- Sprinkle mugs
- Madeleine cookie sets
- Enamel pin sets
Cash will not be accepted.
DETAILS:
- Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 808 W. Main Avenue, Spokane WA 99201
- South Mall Entrance near Anderson & Co.