Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopping at River Park Square this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its U.S. tour by stopping at River Park Square this weekend. 

Fans can look forward to enjoying treats and picking up limited-edition merch. Some of the items include:

  • New pink Hello Kitty Cafe t-shirt
  • New stainless Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos
  • New hand-decorated cookie sets
  • Sprinkle mugs
  • Madeleine cookie sets
  • Enamel pin sets

Cash will not be accepted. 

DETAILS:

  • Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 808 W. Main Avenue, Spokane WA 99201
  • South Mall Entrance near Anderson & Co.

Tags