SPOKANE, Wash. - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to downtown Spokane this Saturday, Aug. 13! Stop by River Park Square's south entrance between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to snag some cute treats and limited edition collectibles.

Some of the goodies include:

  • a NEW Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets
  • Enamel Pin Sets
  • Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys; and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.

When the truck rolled through last year, it was a huge hit! So be sure to get in while you can. 

NOTE: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments – no cash.

