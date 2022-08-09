SPOKANE, Wash. - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to downtown Spokane this Saturday, Aug. 13! Stop by River Park Square's south entrance between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to snag some cute treats and limited edition collectibles.
Some of the goodies include:
- a NEW Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Enamel Pin Sets
- Madeleine Cookie Sets
Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys; and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
When the truck rolled through last year, it was a huge hit! So be sure to get in while you can.
NOTE: The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments – no cash.