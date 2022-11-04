WEATHER ALERT GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL
Snow quickly turns to rain as warm air arrives making for messy and wet conditions for the rest of the day. Wind will be the bigger feature by this evening with winds increasing through the day on Friday before peaking late Friday night into Saturday morning. The strongest winds between 5PM Friday and 5 AM Saturday, with peak wind gust of 50-60 mph between 8PM and midnight. The biggest impacts from this wind event will be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult.  
Saturday will remain windy with gust 40-45 mph, but we will see some sunshine in the forecast with highs in the mid 40's. An arctic cold front will move in Sunday, bringing a rain/snow mix for the second half of the weekend, and then turning to snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning with another 1-3" of snow expected for your Monday morning commute. Arctic front is just what it sounds like as it drives in that cold air from the north with temperatures dropping like a rock into the mid 20's, with overnight lows in the single digits and teens through at least the middle of next week.
 
Have a great weekend! 

