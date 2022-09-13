WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA) has issued a public health alert after several reports of people getting ill from ground beef found in HelloFresh meal kits. The products on recall were shipped from July 2-21.
Consumers should look for the HelloFresh 10-ounce plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing "GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT" with codes “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155" on the side of the packaging.
The full meal kits are not on recall because they are no longer sold. If these products have been stored in the freezer, you are urged to throw them away.
The USDA and CDC are still investigating.