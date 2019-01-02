The Ice Ribbon at Riverfront Park is filled with kids on their last week of winter break. But as the snow is falling, so are the skaters.

"If you're not comfortable or sure of yourself on the ice, it's a no-brainer to always be wearing one for sure," Brad Rumsey, Ice Ribbon regular, said.

Brad Rumsey says he and his daughter skate at Spokane's Ice Ribbon a few times a week, and even then, the two aren't pros yet.

"She's had a couple spills where she just leans back, and hits her head a little bit. But she gets up smiling, if she wasn't wearing her helmet, I think it'd be a different story," Rumsey said.

It's been almost a year since Lorrie Sims died from falling and hitting her head while skating at the Ice Ribbon. Her family said they don't blame the rink for what happened, but that's something Brad can't risk for his young skater.

"Whenever she's on the ice she's going to be wearing one," Rumsey said.

Riverfront Park director, Jon Moog, said his ice skating instructors always wear helmets. Last year, there were 53 reported injuries at the rink.

Jon said helmets are provided, but something he's noticed this year, is a lot more people bringing their own helmets while they come to skate.

For Brad, he says he wouldn't let his daughter ride her bike without a helmet, and the Ice Ribbon is no different.

"She takes a lot of spills and I'd rather just make sure that she's safe," Rumsey said.