HELP ME HAYLEY: Adams County mother distraught after thieves take deceased son's childhood items

LIND, Wash. -- Authorities in Adams County are investigating a break-in at a storage facility. One victim said the crooks took sentimental items belonging to her late son that can never be replaced.
Anna Dobbins wrote the following message to our, Help Me Hayley, "My storage unit was broken into last weekend. They took a lot of stuff including items of my son that passed away. I need help in asking for information leading to my items back. I really just wanted the heirlooms and my stuff back. Can you help me?
Hayley immediately reached out to Anna and learned her storage unit was ransacked last Saturday. The crooks took oil lamps, antique electric track racecars, old electric handtools, an Xbox, game cube, PlayStation and so much more. Anna said the 10X20 space was ripped apart.
"My son Mark passed away four years ago, and (some of what was taken) are things from his childhood," she said. "It's not worth much, but it's what I had to pass on to my grandkids of their dad. I just want those items back. Keep the speakers, stereo equipment, and such, I just want the (sentimental) items back."
That includes heirloom glass items and Coca-Cola collectibles. She also had five milk crates full of oil lamps taken. The suspects also helped themselves to some antique, railroad lanterns with red glass, some marker 'City of Seattle.
Anna's son died suddenly from a heart attack at just 27-years-old. She's hopeful whoever did this will realize you took so much more than just stuff from a grieving mother.
"The game systems, toys, diecast models, and electric car were my (late son's,)" she said. "I just want back (what I have left of him,)"
If you can help, please call the Adams County Sheriff's Office and reference case number LI #20-A01587
