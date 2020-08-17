SPOKANE, Wash. – An elderly woman is scrambling to pay a big repair bill after someone threw a large TV right through her back windshield.
The victim’s family wrote our ‘Help Me Hayley’ a request. On Monday, Hayley spoke with Carol Davis. She said she’s still in shock.
“At first I didn’t know what that was on my car,” she said. “Just look at it. I’ve had this car for 10 years.”
The bizarre vandalism happened near Lincoln and Grace on Sunday evening around 6:30. Carol’s neighbors have security footage of how it all went down. The video shows the suspect show up to the alley behind Carol’s home. He gets out of a white van, walks toward the TV, and is then seen throwing it at her vehicle.
“A real jerk,” Carol said describing whoever did this. “I don’t have enemies.”
Carol called SPD. The crime check report number is 22-0214Q408. Please reference that if you have any information.
