SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is trying to find help after five puppies were found inside a garbage bag last month.
Jeremy March took the puppies in after his sister found them in a bag that had been secured with a board on top of it. He said that since January 9, two of the puppies have died.
March said he took two of the other dogs to the vet, but he still has one who needs help, Simba.
Simba has parvo and needs antibiotics, but March does not have the money. He said that he is in the process of selling his car to raise money to get Simba the help he needs. March has been taking Simba to VCA North Division Animal Medical Center for treatments.
March also has started a fundraiser on Facebook to help save Simba.
KHQ has reached out to SCRAPS regarding this situation. Reporter Ayanna Likens is looking more into this story Tuesday.
