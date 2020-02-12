NASA is preparing to hire its next class of Artemis Generation astronauts. The agency will accept applications from March 2 to 31st.
Currently, there are 48 astronauts in the active astronaut corps. According to a news release, the next class will be needed to crew spacecraft bound for the International Space station and possibly to the Moon and Mars.
The basic requirements to apply include United States citizenship and a master’s degree in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics, from an accredited institution. The requirement for the master’s degree can also be met by:
- Two years (36 semester hours or 54 quarter hours) of work toward a Ph.D. program in a related science, technology, engineering or math field;
- A completed doctor of medicine or doctor of osteopathic medicine degree;
- Completion (or current enrollment that will result in completion by June 2021) of a nationally recognized test pilot school program.
Candidates also must have at least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience, or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft. Astronaut candidates must pass the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical.
NASA expects to select the new class of astronaut candidates in mid-2021 to begin training as the next class of Artemis Generation astronauts.
Americans interested in applying can do so here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.