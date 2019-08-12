While there are nine confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Spokane County, the threat of anyone in the general public catching the contagious disease is closer to zero, according to Mark Springer, an epidemiologist with Spokane Regional Health District.
All nine of the confirmed cases are from people who are experiencing homelessness.
"This is not something that's going to be transmitted to people by just sitting on the bus next to someone who's living in homelessness, or walking in the park, or anything like that. It has to be something where there's direct contamination of food that people are eating," Springer said.
Hepatitis A is usually spread through feces by close personal contact with someone who is infected with the disease and/or by eating food or drinking water containing hepatitis A, according to Springer.
Last week, a team from the Spokane Regional Health District set up a mobile vaccination unit at House of Charity. People were allowed to stop by to get the first, second, or third dose of a vaccine to prevent hepatitis A or B.
Springer said the mobile unit "isn't a new thing for us."
"We've had some hepatitis outbreaks in the past and we have regular outreach with the homeless community... We've been doing A and B vaccinations in the community since October of last year when we first started seeing some hepatitis in our community. It's gained a little bit of steam... since we've had more cases here, but this has been part of our active work for quite a little bit of time," Springer said.
The best way to avoid infection is through vaccination, according the Spokane Regional Health District. The agency also recommends regularly washing your hands to prevent infection.
