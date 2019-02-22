Here are the healthiest foods you should eat in every decade of your life

From your 20's to your 60's there's certain foods you should be dining on during each decade of your life.
Nutritional experts dish to Reader's Digest about what should be on your menu.
If you're in your twenties, you should be trading in the junk food for lots of fresh vegetables and fruits.
Experts say what you eat when you're young can help set the foundation for your habits as you age.
They add that you should be drinking lots of water to control your appetite and boost brain performance.
To aid a slowing metabolism 30-year-olds should be getting lots of healthy fats from avocados and lots of kale for fiber.
40-year-olds can help stabilize changing hormone levels with broccoli and brussel sprouts.
For those in their 50's, salmon and other calcium-rich foods can help bone health.
And last, to help strengthen the immune system and lower risks of chronic disease 60-year-olds can load up on antioxidant rich berries.