SPOKANE, Wash. - There is no end in sight for the heatwave gripping the Inland Northwest, continuing to break high-temperature records. Spokane County officials want to remind people of the signs of a heat stroke in both people and pets.
Some signs include:
- Fast or strong pulse
- Thick saliva, vomiting and/or diarrhea
- Unsteadiness
- Lethargy
- Body temperature 103 degrees or higher
The Centers for Disease Control said if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke call 911, move that person to a cooler place and try to cool their temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath.
The CDC said do not give someone with signs of a heat stroke anything to drink.