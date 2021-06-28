heat related illnesses

SPOKANE, Wash. - There is no end in sight for the heatwave gripping the Inland Northwest, continuing to break high-temperature records. Spokane County officials want to remind people of the signs of a heat stroke in both people and pets. 

Some signs include: 

  • Fast or strong pulse
  • Thick saliva, vomiting and/or diarrhea
  • Unsteadiness
  • Lethargy 
  • Body temperature 103 degrees or higher

The Centers for Disease Control said if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke call 911, move that person to a cooler place and try to cool their temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. 

The CDC said do not give someone with signs of a heat stroke anything to drink. 

